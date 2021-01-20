TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys New Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital comprises approximately 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.
BTBT opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
About Bit Digital
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.