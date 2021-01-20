TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys New Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital comprises approximately 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

BTBT opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.