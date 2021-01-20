TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Arconic worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arconic by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arconic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arconic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

