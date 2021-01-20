TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,400 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 146.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

