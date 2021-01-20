TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -166.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,676 shares of company stock worth $34,422,282 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

