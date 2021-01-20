TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $30.37 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 195,800 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

