TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $30.96 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,320 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 4.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.18% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTO opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

