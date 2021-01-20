TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000. Lyft accounts for approximately 0.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of LYFT opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,047 shares of company stock worth $43,336,352 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

