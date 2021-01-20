TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases New Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.