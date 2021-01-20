TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its holdings in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,270 shares during the quarter. Puxin comprises approximately 1.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 2.77% of Puxin worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Puxin by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Puxin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Puxin by 48.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Puxin during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Puxin stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.18 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

