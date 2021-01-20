TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 1,156,800 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156,800 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

