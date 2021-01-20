TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 320,000 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,199,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the period. So-Young International makes up 18.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 11.95% of So-Young International worth $135,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the third quarter worth about $395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the third quarter worth about $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in So-Young International by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in So-Young International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. So-Young International Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.