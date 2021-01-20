TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 508,500 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,500 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

