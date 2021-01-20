TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 763,654 Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,040,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,654 shares during the quarter. Yunji comprises about 2.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 5.12% of Yunji worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Yunji by 17,897.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

