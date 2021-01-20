TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 90,800 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

