TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $385,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

