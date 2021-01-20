TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 2,069,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,575. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TC Energy by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 118,815 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

