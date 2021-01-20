TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading 8.9% Higher

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 2,483,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 981,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.21.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. TD had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 52.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

