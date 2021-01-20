TE Connectivity (TEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.25-1.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.25 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

