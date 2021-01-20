Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.76

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.76 and last traded at $131.69, with a volume of 293059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

