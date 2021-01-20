TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.30. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 33,004 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

