Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $385.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

