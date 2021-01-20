Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

ETR O2D traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €2.27 ($2.68). 14,471,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52-week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

