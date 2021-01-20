Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Main First Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TELDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

