Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.59

Shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme, an integrated media company, engages in the broadcasting business in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as DTT, TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a, theme channels, and Histoire, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.