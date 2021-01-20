Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.76

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 45552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

