Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stake Lowered by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of TME opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

