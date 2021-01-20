Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.61

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.61 and last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 4412097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCEHY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Get Tencent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $844.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.