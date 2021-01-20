Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. 18,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -366.54, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $48.45.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
