Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. 18,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -366.54, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

