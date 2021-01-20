Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Trading 26.1% Higher

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s stock price rose 26.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 3,066,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 670,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Tengasco had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

