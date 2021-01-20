Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 109,084 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 109,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 645,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.