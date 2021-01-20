Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $122,782.36 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 11,411 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $122,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 633,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.