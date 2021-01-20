Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $122,782.36 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 11,411 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $122,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tenneco stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 633,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
