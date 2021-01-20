TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0454

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $212,750.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENT has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00256732 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064418 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,984,280 coins and its circulating supply is 31,907,188 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

