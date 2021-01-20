TenX (PAY) Hits Market Cap of $7.90 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00541185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.91 or 0.03897023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012956 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,725,707 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.