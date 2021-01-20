Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $141.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

