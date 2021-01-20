Teradyne (TER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TER opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

