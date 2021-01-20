Teradyne (TER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TER opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
