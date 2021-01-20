Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.55

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 1266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 272.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 84,944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 28.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

