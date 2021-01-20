Ternio Achieves Market Cap of $4.81 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00050180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00072462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00258219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064813 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.47 or 0.93022153 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

