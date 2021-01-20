TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,785.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $60.32 million and approximately $15,785.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00050836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00120255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00258883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00064727 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,124.34 or 0.93057550 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 66,904,371,270 coins and its circulating supply is 66,903,642,161 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

