Terry Dugdale Buys 25,000 Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) insider Terry Dugdale acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £87.73 million and a PE ratio of -131.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.34. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

