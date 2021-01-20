Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

Get Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) alerts:

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242.30 ($3.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,983,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,657,090. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.67.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.