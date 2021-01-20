Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is JustInvest LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $702.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

