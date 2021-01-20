Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLA stock opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

