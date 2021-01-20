TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.44. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 34,246 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,897 shares of company stock worth $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

