Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.34

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $136.34, with a volume of 2429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.34.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

