Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTEK opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,108.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

