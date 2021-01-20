Textron (TXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

