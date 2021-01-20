Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $2.20 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $408.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos token can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 757,344,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

