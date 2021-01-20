TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Robert S. Mills Sells 55,100 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFFP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 653,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $438.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

