TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Up 9.5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 801,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 388,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFFP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $430.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

