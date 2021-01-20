The AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $29.50 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $29.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.
Shares of AES opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $28.41.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.