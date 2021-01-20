The AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $29.50 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $29.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of AES opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

